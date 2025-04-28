After a not-so-good 2024, 2025 has also been disappointing so far for the Marathi film industry. Several noteworthy films were released in theatres, but none of them stood out with impressive collections. Last Friday, the much-talked-about Zapuk Zupuk arrived in theatres, and shockingly, it crashed at the Indian box office. Featuring Suraj Chavan in the lead role, the film earned a disastrous sum in the first 3 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The latest Marathi comedy-drama marked Suraj Chavan‘s acting debut. For those who don’t know, Suraj is a social media celebrity known for his quirky and hilarious videos. He grabbed the limelight and widespread attention due to his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. He also won that season, and the film was officially announced during the grand finale.

Since Suraj Chavan became a household name after winning Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, his acting debut was expected to draw crowds to theatres. Unfortunately, the real picture is very different. Despite a decent response to the trailer, Zapuk Zupuk opened to poor numbers.

Kedar Shinde’s last directorial venture, Baipan Bhari Deva, was a blockbuster at the Indian box office, earning over 75 crore net. Despite such a tremendous success, his next, Zapuk Zupuk, opened to dismal numbers. On day 1, it earned 20 lakh. On day 2, there was no jump at all, and just 20 lakh came in. Yesterday, on day 3, it earned another 19 lakh.

Overall, Zapuk Zupuk earned a disastrous sum of just 59 lakh net at the Indian box office during the opening weekend. Kedar Shinde’s Baipan Bhari Deva made 6.55 crores during the first weekend. So, if a comparison is made, his latest directorial venture has earned 90.99% or 91% less collection.

So, for Kedar Shinde, it’s a big blow, and since word-of-mouth is unfavorable, the film is going nowhere. In the lifetime run, it might even struggle to touch the 5 crore mark in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thudarum Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Earns A Rocking 65 Crore+ In The Opening Weekend, Set To Be Mohanlal’s 2nd Century In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News