Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has finally concluded its 10-week journey, announcing Suraj Chavan as the winner of this season. Suran won 14.6 lakh cash prize, along with a jewelery coupon worth 10 lakh, and a two wheeler. Total winning amount of the show is 24.6 lakh, which has been grabbed by Suraj.

Suraj Chavan’s Total Earnings

As per reports Suraj Chavan was paid only 25K per week for his appearance on the show. In total, he earned 2.5 lakh for reaching the grand finale and being a part of BB Marathi 5 for 10 weeks.

In total, Suraj Chavan’s winning prize worth 24.6 lakh is a massive 835% higher than his total earnings of 2.5 lakh earned as his paycheck from Bigg Boss Marathi 5.

Runner Up Abhijeet Sawant

While the Indian Idol winner lost the trophy of the show and stood second, his total earning from the show is 14 times higher than Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Winner Suraj Chavan. However, Abhijeet was one of the strongest contenders to grab the trophy.

Meanwhile, the second runner-up, Nikki Tamboli, who was the highest-paid contestant on the show with a paycheck of 3.75 lakhs per week, earned 37.50 lakhs from the show in total. Nikki has been a part of Bigg Boss 14 as well.

Who Is Suraj Chavan?

Suraj is a social media influencer and digital content creator who primarily delivers content in Marathi. He has also acted in several Marathi films and has an Instagram following of a massive 2.1 million followers. Suraj has seen a tough life, losing his father to cancer and later losing his mother and grandmother on the same day. Winning Bigg Boss Marathi 5 will definitely change the shape of his career and bring him lots of luck and good work!

