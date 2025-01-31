Nikki Tamboli rose to fame with her participation in Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14. But it was Bigg Boss Marathi 5 that brought her back to the limelight, especially due to her romance with co-contestant Arbaz Patel. She’s currently seen in Celebrity MasterChef, but it looks like the internet sensation went through a salary cut to be a part of the cooking game show. Scroll below for the unknown details!

Bigg Boss 14 Salary

Nikki Tamboli ended her Bigg Boss 14 journey as the second-runner up. She was often in the news for her bond with co-contestants Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik. The actress reportedly took home a sum of 1.2 lakh per week for Salman Khan hosted show.

212% salary hike for Bigg Boss Marathi 5

Nikki remained one of the most-talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, which took place in 2024. Interestingly, she was the highest-paid contestant on Riteish Deshmukh hosted show, charging a whopping 3.75 lakh per week.

Compared to Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli witnessed an impressive salary hike of 212% for her participation in the regional reality TV show.

Nikki Tamboli’s salary for Celebrity Masterchef

Sony LIV’s Celebrity Masterchef is the latest talk of the town. It is hosted by Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna. Nikki is competing with leading names from the Television industry to win the ultimate trophy. Her co-contestants include Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar, Arti Singh, and Faisal Khan, among others.

As per multiple reports, Nikki Tamboli is the fifth highest-paid contestant on Celebrity Masterchef. She is being paid 1.5 lakhs per week for the culinary show.

This means Nikki has witnessed only a 25% hike in her salary compared to Bigg Boss 14. In fact, she’s settled for a massive dip of 60% compared to the remuneration charged for Bigg Boss Marathi 5. Well, that’s possibly because the platform is much bigger, and so is the exposure. It is also to be noted that she’s the youngest on the show.

