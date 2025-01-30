Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah once dominated the Television screens with its light-hearted comedy. It made Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and other star-cast household names. Disha Vakani had quit TMKOC in 2017. But remember when she refused to be a part of “rona dhona” daily soaps? Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Disha Vakani was a rising name in the entertainment industry. She has also been a part of renowned Bollywood films like Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Devdas, and Jodhaa Akbar. She took a maternity leave in 2017 to welcome her first child with Mayur Vakani. And there have been no signs of a comeback since.

As per multiple rumors, Disha Vakani did negotiate for a comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but the discussions with Asit Kumarr Modi and producers did not work out. But have you wondered why she did not sign any daily soap?

In an interview with Telly Chakkar in 2013, Disha Vakani had once revealed, “I would like to stay away from tear-jerker shows. My eyes start aching while doing rona dhona scenes. Before doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, I had done a drama series. Its concluding scene was a crying scene. Executing that scene had exhausted me. After that, I made up my mind that I would never do sad shows. If the story is exceptionally good, I may go for it nevertheless.”

Well, it is clear why Disha did not choose her comeback with any Television drama. But we wonder why she did not opt for any comedy show instead.

Meanwhile, in 2024, rumors broke that Disha Vakani was offered Bigg Boss 18 and might finally make her comeback in showbiz. But it was just another rumor. However, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal were approached for Salman Khan’s show.

We hope to see Disha Vakani on the Television screen sometime soon!

