Hrithik Roshan is one of the most successful and famous actors in Bollywood and is often labelled as the ‘Greek God’ by fans owing to his incredible looks. Over the years, he has played iconic roles on the silver screen, and Jodhaa Akbar is one such character that still wins over fans. On to the series of new events, the film’s stun director Ravi Dewan opened up on Hrithik not opting for a body double in the scene where he fights an elephant and praises him for performing a dangerous stunt on his own. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Jodhaa Akbar stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood and Hrithik in pivotal roles. It was released in 2008 and is one of the best films of HR and Aish’s career, and AR Rahman’s music only added soul to their chemistry on-screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Ravi Dewan said, “Hrithik is very professional and there were no duplicates used in that (elephant) scene. It was a female elephant and we brought her to the studio four-five months before the actual shoot, so that she becomes shooting-friendly.”

Talking about the rampant elephant scene from Jodhaa Akbar, the stunt director said, “Everyday when Hrithik used to pack-up from other shoots, he used to give the elephant bananas in an attempt to become familiar and friendly with the elephant. It was very hot when we were shooting. After every shot we used to put water on the elephant. Hrithik himself did the sequence where he had to tame the elephant.”

The Bollywood’s ace stunt director Ravi Dewan also praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her sword scenes in the film and said, “In the whole film, Hrithik and Aishwarya did their stunts on their own without any help. Even though her face was covered in the (sword fight) scene, she still did it herself. We had booked the Mehboob studio and we used to train everybody there. There were a lot of films after Jodhaa Akbar, but there was none which matched the grandeur and action of Jodhaa Akbar.”

What are your thoughts on Ravi’s opening about Hrithik Roshan performing his own stunts in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Starrer Release Gets Postponed As Makers Want To Fight Against Censor Boards Demands Of 20 Cuts In The Film? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News