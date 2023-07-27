Margot Robbie’s Barbie has painted the town pink. Some have liked it, some have rejected it. Some called it way too feminist, soma called it male bashing but the bottom line is everyone acknowledged it and the film is constantly making some great records, shattering box office numbers, and paving the way for a historic success. Ever since the promos of the film dropped, people have been re-imagining the cast.

Everyone has had a connection with the Mattel doll, and everyone wants their version of the casting calling it perfect. Thanks to AI Reimagining, the cast of the film has gone to another level. From reimagining Rekha to reimagining Oppenheimer’s cast in the Barbie world, the internet has seen it all. But the best was yet to come it seems.

In another effort to reimagine the Barbie cast, an AI artist reimagined Barbie in Bollywood with casting options as Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. And oh boy, all of them look so perfect that it is difficult to choose. This is apparently the best version of Barbie we’ve seen so far.

The video sees the actresses replacing Margot Robbie as Barbie. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna look flawless as Barbies, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt’s versions look a bit debatable, and Kareena Kapoor Khan looks an anti-Barbie. Still, this is the closest AI came to reimagining a perfect Bollywood film in Desi style.

The video was recreated by an AI artist shadygraphics.ai, on Instagram, was reshared on a Reddit thread r/bollywoodmemes and netizens chose their picks. A user wrote, “Now I know why Aishwarya won miss world.” Another comment echoed the same thought, “Goosebumps when Aishwarya came on as Barbie.” A third user wrote, “Hands down Aishwarya rai.” A fourth user wrote, “Aishwarya Rai hands hand down the really life Barbie” Another comment read, “Aishwarya has won miss world for a reason!”

Some even thought that Kareena Kapoor Khan looks Barbie from an alternate Universe. A comment read, “Kareena looks so Anti – Barbie, like ‘I’m here to wage war and steal Ken!” A user commented, “She can be the weird barbie.” The show stealer comment was, “Omygaawd aish is looking dreamy like straight out of fairytale tbh better then Margot Robbie and rashmika madan is looking okay too.”

You can watch the video here.

Let us know who do you think would look good as Barbie in a Bollywood film? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below. For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

