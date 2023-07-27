Sunny Deol will soon be back with Gadar 2, and the response to the trailer is affirmative that this country is still in love with Tara Singh, the innocent Sikh man who fought borders for his love Saqeena, whom he met on an unfortunate night of the Partition of India amidst gory bloodshed and violence. Gadar 2’s response amongst the audience is a sign that despite being flawed, they are still rooting for Tara Singh, the man they love.

Deol first time shot to fame as an angry superstar with Ghayal in 1990. He maintained that image and paved the way towards becoming a warrior with JP Dutta’s Border in 1997. However, Gadar was a different kind of film for him. It was a love story set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement, and it resonated with audiences across the country.

However, the success of the film did not change anything in the actor’s professional life. He always kept himself aloof, and nothing changed after the film’s success. His admission towards the same in an interview shows his disappointment towards the industry, which otherwise is said to welcome everyone with open arms. But Sunny Deol hinted that he was subjected to bias and negativity from the industry friends themselves!

In 2001, in an interview with Filmfare, the Apne actor hinted that everyone must not be happy with Gadar’s success. In fact, he took a dig at his contemporaries, saying they might even be jealous of his success. Sunny said, “My other colleagues mustn’t have exactly popped champagne bottles on hearing about my success. (Smiles) Many of them must have turned green with envy.”

Sunny Deol even put forth the fact that how none called him from the industry congratulated him for the film’s success except one. He asserted, “Among my colleagues, only Sanjay Dutt has called me up. He was genuinely happy for me. I was very touched by his gesture. Sanju and I’ve gone through a very similar career graph. We have a mutual admiration society going on.”

The success of Gadar was unprecedented. It broke all box office records in India and was a watershed moment in Sunny Deol’s career. It cemented his status as a national hero. The film was a turning point in his career. It was the first film that made him a true blue superstar, and it changed the way that he was perceived by the public. Before Gadar, Deol he was known for his action films. He was often cast as a tough guy who fought for justice. But the partition love story showed that he could do more than just play a tough guy.

Twenty-two years after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the Damini actor will be back playing the innocent yet strong-headed Sikh man who can fight borders for his loved ones. Hoping Gadar 2 brings back the memories of the powerful film India witnessed in 2001.

