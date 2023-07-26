Sunny Deol’s much-awaited film Gadar 2 has dropped its trailer and it is the most cringe ever the internet must have witnessed this year! Of course, after Adipurush. Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, the film tries to feed on the nostalgia of the first part, which was an all-time-blockbuster. Director Anil Sharma is yet again trying to launch his son with the film but the audience have mixed feelings with the trailer.

They want to hate it but they cannot, they want to ignore it but they cannot and they end up feeling pumped seeing even a hand pump as they await Sunny Deol to ukhaadofy it yet again.

Gadar 2 is the story of Gadar characters Tara Singh, his wife Saqeena, and their son Jeete after a leap. Sunny Deol’s son, played by Utkarsh Sharma, who ironically was the young Jeete 22 years earlier, gets lost somewhere in Pakistan, and the actor is on a mission to search his Jeete, saying dialogues like, Aaj bhi Hindustan aane ka mauka mil jaaye to aadha Pakistan khaali ho jaayega!

In my mind, I have no idea why would we give Pakistan a mauka to come to India but definitely Anil Sharma has a parasitic relationship with these 80s kinna dialogues providing Maa main aa gaya maa kinna feel in 2023! Well, hold your horses because the internet is already sort-of-loving-hating the film already giving some hope to the team for success. From calling the film outdated to witnessing Bhojpuri vibes people have all sorts of analogies but the bottom line is once Sunny Deol enters, you time travel to that film which everyone saw and loved 22 years back! Check out the reactions for Gadar 2’s trailer.

A user wrote, “Outdated.. Cringe No Goosebumps moments like #Gadar no attachment, no Heavy dialogue. poor vfx. Poor acting by Utkarsh Sharma.” Another comment on Twitter read, “Gadar 2 trailer is extra Over the top. Cringe VFX and Action scenes, Ameesha looking horrible, Jeete is pathetic. PEAK vibes of Bhojpuri cinema.” A third user reacted, “Honestly, I had high hopes for Gadar 2 but this is really cringe except for songs and maybe few dialogues from Sunny Deol. They gonna ruin one more classic.”

However, Sunny Deol fans are just happy to witness Tara Singh back on screen dancing to Main Nikla O Gaddi Leke.

https://twitter.com/rishab122002/status/1684213298575687680

And between the epic battle of two sequels people are already choosing their sides. A user wrote, “#Gadar2Trailer is a prime example when you make movie for shake of money, they don’t have Good story to tell this time… On other hand #OMG2 looks amazing and giving justice to this franchise properly with another banger story.#AkshayKumar #SunnyDeol”

#Gadar2Trailer is prime example when you make movie for shake of money, they don't have Good story to tell this time… On other hand #OMG2 looks amazing and giving justice to this franchise properly with another banger story.💥🔥#AkshayKumar #SunnyDeolpic.twitter.com/nkWb8ADWBS — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) July 26, 2023

Another user wrote, “Emotions wise it can attract audiences in a big way if it clicks but lacks VFX and CGI in the worst way possible….. Nevertheless easily winning the opening battle against OMG2,nostalgia matters especially that of ATBB film #Gadar2Trailer”

Some have hopes saying, “That Dialogue Katora leke ghumoge bheek tak Nai milegi. #Gadar2Trailer #SunnyDeol paji all the best. Single Screen fadegi Confirmed Bumper opening Milegi 25 Cr Sure” while others have lost the hope and said, “”Tum Katora Leke Ghoomoge Lekin Bheekh Bhi Nahi Milegi” My reaction after watching #Gadar2Trailer #Poor.”

And, of course, there had to be hand-pump memes.

Some rightfully said, “#Gadar2Trailer totally relies on the nostalgia factor of #Gadar… Hypes #SunnyDeol as a Kalki Avatar who would finish adharmi Pakistan 😂 There are expected masala elements… The makers haven’t revealed dialogues.. But BGM is over sensational.”

Well, love them or hate them you will just not be able to ignore them yet again! It’s Sunny Deol’s world and we will just be ‘Zindabading’ him it seems as a netizen writes, “Sunny deol phaad dega theatre…. Aag laga di aag…Hathoda chalana koi Sunny deol Se seekhe..”

#Gadar2Trailer #Gadar2 #SunnyDeol Sunny deol phaad dega theatre…. Aag laga di aag ..

Hathoda 🔨 chalana koi Sunnydeol

Se seekhe.. Isko bolte hain real raw mass action flim. Hindustan zindabad 🇮🇳@ZeeStudios_ @Anilsharma_dir pic.twitter.com/qnS4iphbXh — @patelforever ( Patidar 🚩) (@adityapatel811) July 26, 2023

You can watch the trailer here.

