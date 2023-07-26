Looks like, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Oh My God 2 has already been mired in controversy even before it hit the screens. Helmed by Amit Rai, the film has been on the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC)’s radar ever since they dropped the official trailer. In order to avoid the Adipurush-like situation CBFC has been taking every necessary precaution ahead of OMG 2’s release. The film which is slated to hit the screens on August 11, was recently reviewed by CBFC’s Revising Committee (RC).

Now in the latest report, the film has faced a big blow by the film board as they have asked for big modifications in the film. Reportedly, it is being that its plot revolves around s*x education and some of the scenes are found slightly controversial by the board. Scroll down for details.

According to the latest media report, the film certification board has asked the makers to cut 20 scenes, including the deletion of audio and video. Furthermore, they have given an Adult-only certificate to the film, which has left the makers unhappy and uncomfortable with the changes.

A source close to the development revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “In all, the RC has asked for 20 cuts. These include both visual and audio deletions. On top of it, they have also suggested the makers opt for an adults-only certification. However, the makers are not comfortable with these cuts as they believe that it’ll affect the essence of the film. They are also not okay with an ‘A’ certificate. After all, they feel that the topic of s*x education should be seen by people of all ages. Also, the first part, OMG Oh My God (2012), is very popular with kids. To have an adult certificate for a film in a kid-friendly franchise just doesn’t feel right, in their opinion.”

The source concluded saying, “There’s a deadlock between the two parties as of now. It remains to be seen if they are able to reach a consensus and whether that happens sooner so that OMG Oh My God 2 can release comfortably on August 11, as scheduled.”

The makers of OMG 2 are reportedly trying hard to get the trailer and film cleared from CBFC by this weekend or by Monday in order to avoid any further delays.

