Manav Kaul is a known Bollywood face who rose to fame with the cult classic ‘Kai Po Che!’, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh. Since then, Kaul has stayed pretty active in the business with notable performances. Unlike others, the actor took his career graph in a slow and steady manner with no signs of rushing.

The 46-year-old actor is now playing the character of a father for hire in ‘Trial Period’ alongside Genelia Deshmukh streaming on JioCinema. He recently sat down to talk about his steady career and got candid about his journey.

Manav Kaul talked to Indian Express and said, “I do so many things that I may not be available to act at times. Luckily, I have gotten some good roles in the last few years. But I often take breaks, write or be on the stage. That way I compartmentalize my life into all the things that I love.” When asked about the opportunities he might have missed on, he said, “Woh chootne ke layak honge (they must have been skippable projects)” Even though Kaul began acting late in his career, he still decided to leave everything and travel.

He shared, “I think it was my youth or arrogance and also the kind of films that were coming my way. I was completely bored on set. It was definitely more about me than others. I decided to leave as I did not want to disrespect what I was doing. I would just say no to everything. Then Kai Po Che came my way, and everything just changed.” Manav Kaul then shared some insight into starting a late career and if it is easier for men. He said, “Yes it is but times have definitely changed. Look at Tabu, I think she is one of the finest actors today, and doing such great projects. Also, for example, something like Delhi Crime or a Fame Game. Today, women are leading projects and it’s a different new world.”

Initially, Manav Kaul was only offered negative roles. He explained, “I would only get negative roles initially. I don’t think there was any villain that was not offered to me. But I am scared of getting cooped and I try to be polite and say no. People sometimes do not understand it but I say no very easily, and more than I say yes. I only pick projects that excite me otherwise I am busy with theatre and writing.”

