Popular singer Sona Mohapatra is known for her unapologetic attitude and often grabs the headlines for making controversial statements about Bollywood and its actors. Now, the singer is all over the news for slamming Margot Robbie’s Barbie. Yes, the movie receiving so much appraisal and garnering moolah at the box office seemed ‘unbearable’ for Sona. Scroll ahead to read.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is not about the Barbie movies we have seen since childhood but about their real lives. The movie, along with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, has already been the biggest opener at the box office on the international market. Now, Sona had gone to watch the movie and shared her disappointment.

Recently, Sona Mohapatra went to watch Margot Robbie’s Barbie and gave her opinion about the movie on her Twitter handle. Sharing her disappointment, she wrote, “Can’t believe I went to a theatre after eons & subjected myself to an unbearable, terrible #Barbie . That there were a bunch of desi Barbies talking loudly through the film was additional torture. Only redeeming factor was the well-appointed,lux 40-odd seater cinema in Jio Drive.”

Check out the tweet here:

can’t believe I went to a theatre after eons & subjected myself to an unbearable, terrible #Barbie . That there were a bunch of desi Barbies talking loudly through the film was additional torture. Only redeeming factor was the well appointed ,lux 40 odd seater cinema in Jio Drive — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 25, 2023

A lot of her followers slammed Sona Mohapatra for her opinion. One commented on her post, “You’ve really outdone yourself in terrible takes. The movie was beautiful.”

Another one penned, “Barbie is about INCEST. Always check thoroughly before you visit a Cinema Howl.”

Not only Sona Mohapatra, but a few days back, Juhi Parmar also lashed out at the movie and called it a “PG 13”. An excerpt of her post can be read as, “Dear Barbie, I start with owning up to my mistake, I took my 10-year-old daughter Samairra to watch your film without researching the fact that it was a “PG-13″ movie. 10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual connotations and I was anxiously running out of the theater wondering what had I just exposed my child to. She had been waiting to watch your film, and here I was just shocked, disappointed, and heartbroken with what I had just exposed her to.”

Do you agree with Sona Mohapatra and Juhi Parmar’s opinions about the movie Barbie? Let us know.

