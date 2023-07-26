Kiara Advani is now one of the top-tier names in Bollywood. She has become a household name after giving back-to-back hit films, Kabir Singh, Shershah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Kiara has carved her niche with hard work and dedication. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is also known for her beauty. She recently, after a long time, walked the ramp and won millions of hearts with her gesture towards her sasuma. Scroll ahead to read further.

Kiara tied the knot with her longtime beau Sidharth Malhotra in 2023, and since then, they have been grabbing all the attention in the world. Kiara’s bond with her mother-in-law has often been seen, and for that, the actress got lauded as ‘sanskari’ bahu as well.

Kiara Advani’s biggest cheerleaders are her mothers. One is her own mother, while the other one is her sasuma. Yesterday, she walked the ramp looking like an Indian Barbie as she could be seen wearing a pink, intricately designed mermaid lehenga from the Falguni and Shane Peacock couture collection. As she walked past her mothers, Kiara could be seen giving flying kisses to Sidharth Malhotra’s mom, which grabbed the attention of many. After the show got over, she was also seen hugging them and sharing a beautiful moment with them.

Check out the video as shared by Instant Bollywood here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to comment on the paparazzi’s Instagram pages. One wrote, “Their bonding I love sidkiara.”

“In-laws k sath b bhut acha behave karti hi Kiara,” another one penned.

One of them lauded Kiara Advani as “Perfect bahu.”

Another netizen commented, “Awww the hand hold, so wholesome.”

While one social media user got angry and pointed out, “What is this means ki ” Siddharth ‘s mom” . Uski bhi mom hi hai yaar.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in the movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

Well, what are your thoughts about Kiara Advani’s gesture towards her mother-in-law?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

