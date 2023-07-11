SatyaPrem Ki Katha is now settling down in a zone from where it can keep collecting in a consistent manner for the next 15-16 days at least. On Monday, the romantic drama brought in 1.85 crores* more. On Friday, the film had collected 2.85 crores so this is less than 50% drop, which was the need of the hour.

It should collect in a similar zone today as well though tomorrow and the day after would be the key as Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One arrives. If it somehow manages to stay over the 1 crore mark on both these days then it would be game on for the film as conventional Bollywood audiences would again step into theatres over the weekend to catch the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sajid Nadiadwala production, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, has collected 67.91 crores* so far and while 70 crores would be comfortably crossed in three weeks, anything more than that would be an added bonus to take it closer to 80 crores lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office (Worldwide): Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani’s Rom-Com Enters The 100 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News