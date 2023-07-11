SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office (Worldwide): Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani's Rom-Com Enters The 100 Crore Club!

After the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha is another rom-com of the season which is doing well at the box office. After a healthy weekend run, the film has remained consistent in fetching numbers and as a result, on the worldwide front, it has entered the 100 crore club.

The film has indeed come as a perfect pure love story. Garnering love from all age groups, the rom-com has emerged as a pleasant outcome from Bollywood. All thanks to positive word-of-mouth, it has shown a good hold and the jump during the second weekend was impressive. All this has led to achieving a 100 crore milestone globally.

As per the latest update, SatyaPrem Ki Katha has earned 78.50 crores gross at the Indian box office. In overseas, the film has earned 21.56 crores gross so far. The combined total stands at 100.06 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It has now become the 8th Bollywood film to enter the 100 crore club globally.

Here’s the overseas breakdown of the collection:

USA/CAN – $1.33M

Australia – A$301.5K

New Zealand – NZ$93.5K

UK – £200.7K

Germany – €7.58K

Malaysia – RM38.1K

ROW – $750K (estimated)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

