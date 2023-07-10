July is here, and being box office enthusiasts, we’re damn excited! Yes, this month witnesses a couple of big releases, one of which is Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited Oppenheimer. The film is led by Cillian Murphy and also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon in key roles. As the countdown for the release has started, let’s find out how much it needs to earn to be a successful affair on the worldwide front!

The maverick filmmaker is back after giving us Tenet in 2020. Known for his unique and gripping direction, Nolan’s upcoming film promises to be a grand and intriguing affair. Other than its own buzz, the thriller is in the news due to its box office clash with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie and several projections are already out.

Unlike some recently released Hollywood biggies, Oppenheimer boasts a bit controlled budget. As per Variety’s report, the film is made at a cost of $100 million, excluding the marketing and publicity expense. This figure has kept it away from being in a trap of towering breakeven figures.

It is learnt that Oppenheimer needs to cover a distance of $400 million at the worldwide box office. Considering all the pre-release buzz and then followed by word-of-mouth, the film is expected to achieve this easily.

Meanwhile, ever since the announcement of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan has made it clear that he has zero interest in using CGI for the biopic, instead using practical effects for everything. With that in mind, the film will have absolutely no CGI. Speaking with Collider, Nolan said that his latest film not only has a focus on practicality, but it contains “zero” CGI shots.

