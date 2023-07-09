Tom Cruise is all geared up with his upcoming action entertainer, Mission: Impossible 7. The film releases this Wednesday in theatres in India, and the ground-level buzz is really good. Not just in the franchise, but the biggie is all set to be Tom’s biggest-ever opener at the Indian box office. But where will it stand among the highest openers in the post-Covid era? Let’s discuss it below!

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie and originally titled ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’, the film serves as the seventh instalment in the MI franchise. It brings back Tom as Ethan Hunt, and going by the promos, we’re in for a breathtaking ride filled with lots of adrenaline rush moments. It could be the biggest-ever hit in the franchise.

Here, in India, the advance booking is in full swing, and the opening is touted to be huge. Mission: Impossible 7 has a chance of hitting the mark of 20 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. If that happens, the film will be among the top Hollywood openers in the post-pandemic era in India. As of now, the list is dominated by Marvel movies.

Take a look at the top 5 Hollywood openers at the Indian box office in the post-Covid era:

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 41 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 32.67 crores

Doctor Strange 2 – 27.50 crores

Thor: Love And Thunder – 18.20 crores

Black Panther 2 – 12.50 crores

As of now, Mission: Impossible looks like a sure-shot 15 crores+ opener, and there’s also a chance of hitting 20 crores if the advance booking paces up.

