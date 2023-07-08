Released on Thursday, Hollywood horror film Insidious: The Red Door is seeing fair collections at the Indian box office. With zero promotion and marketing, the film is basically relying on the genre to do the trick and have faithful followers of the franchise give it a dekko.

This can well be seen from the fact that after being released on Thursday when 2.10 crores came in, the film managed to be stable on Friday at 2.01 crores. Yes, an increase in footfalls would have actually have been ideal and hence it all boils down to whether a jump takes place today.

If it stays in the same 2-3 crores range then it would fold up under a lifetime of 20 crores. However to go anything beyond that, it would need to see at least 50% jump.

So far the film has collected 4.11 crores and it would eventually be aiming at an extended weekend of 10 crores. With Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One arriving on Wednesday itself, Insidious: The Red Door would have to make the most of the next four days available for it, before audience attention gets diverted.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

