Tom Cruise is having a gala time right now as he delivered a huge blockbuster last year with Top Gun: Maverick. The film did a business of almost $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office, turning out to be one of the biggest hits in the post-pandemic era. Now, as he’s geared up for Mission: Impossible 7, let’s talk about his staggering earnings!

Tom has always been among the highest-paid actors in the world and at times, he even ruled at the top. Apart from salary, the actor is known for getting some heavy profit through backend deals. Of course, it all depends on how the film turns out to be at the box office. Thankfully, his last two films have been huge hits, thus making him a lot of money through profit-sharing deals.

Talking about Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the Tom Cruise starrer, was a huge hit at the worldwide box office as it made $791.65 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Expectedly, with huge returns coming in, the actor too received a hefty backend deal apart from his upfront salary. Reportedly, he made around $100 million from the film.

Tom Cruise‘s last release, Top Gun: Maverick, had a blockbuster run and ended up earning $1.49 billion at the worldwide box office. While the upfront salary was in the normal range, the backend profit deal earned a solid $100 million for the actor. Now, he’s coming up next with Mission: Impossible 7 and considering all the buzz, the film is expected to rake in wonders at ticket windows.

Going by the pre-release buzz, Mission: Impossible 7 has high chance of surpassing Top Gun: Maverick, and if this happens, Tom Cruise is expected to earn around $150 million from the film. Insane, isn’t it?

