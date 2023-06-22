Apart from the big box office, Tom Cruise is an interesting star to be followed as one can’t get bored reading his alleged notorious stories. Known for being passionate about his movies, the actor often goes overboard and one such instance took back several years ago. Him being ‘still in character’ gave a bad experience to a waitress, and below is all you need to know about the throwback story!

Over the years, Tom has ruled the throne of being the biggest action star in the entertainment industry and he very much deserves it, owing to the number of times he witnessed near-death experiences during stunts. When it comes to getting into characters, the actor shares a similar passion. In fact, he got carried away on some occasions, as per reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Tom Cruise’s former manager, Eileen Berlin, the action star went too far while he was shooting for Taps (1981). He was shooting at Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Pennsylvania. During the shoot, he met his former manager and went for lunch. In a nearby restaurant, a waitress asked Tom, “Aren’t you one of the actors?”. It was followed by an unexpected response from Tom.

As revealed by Eileen Berlin while talking to Daily Mail, Tom Cruise was left upset as he was recognised by a waitress. Berlin narrated, “Tom said to us, ‘Please tell her not to ask me any questions. I’m still in character’.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tom Cruise will be next seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, aka Mission: Impossible 7. It releases on 12th July 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting throwback stories!

Must Read: When Elizabeth Olsen Drew Inspiration From Kate Winslet To Go N*de With Her Senior Co-Star Josh Brolin: “I Thought To Myself, ‘OK, So It Doesn’t Destroy Your Career If You Appear N*de…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News