There can be an entire roaster planned for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but none of the projects can match the fan frenzy that Deadpool enjoys. The threequel that is being shot in the UK as we speak now is one of the most anticipated movies across the globe. While a lot has been said about the movie that will also mark Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine MCU debut, all of it has been interesting. Now if the latest buzz is to be believed, we are up for a ride, as Wade Wilson and Logan are not the only Merc With The Mouth and Wolverine in the movie.

Deadpool 3, for the unversed, has been walking on ultimate hype for ages. The movie marks Ryan Reynolds’ debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney took over Fox. While a standalone threequel, the movie is set to delve into the X-Men universe and is said to be the establishment of the glorious future for the mutants in the MCU.

As Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds now shoot for Deadpool 3, the latest reports coming out of the set say that there are more variations to them. Yes, you have read that right. With the opening of the multiverse, now everything is possible. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Comic Book Movie reports, Deadpool 3 will not be limited to the current timeline Wade Wilson and Logan but will also introduce multiple variants of the two. The movie has been pitched as MCU’s The Flash, which also indicates that they could be stuck in some timeline, as characters are now juggling through many.

There is not confirmation on this. But it will be interesting to see how the maker treat Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 as they also plan to make it the launch pad for the X-Men in the MCU. However, alongside Hugh Jackman, original X-Men members Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden are also rumoured to be joining the movie.

Deadpool 3 is set for a May 3, 2023 release date.

