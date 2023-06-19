James Gunn and Peter Safran, since the day they took the boss chairs at the DCU, have only taken bold and wild decisions that have caused giant waves across the globe. The very first decision they took was axing Henry Cavill’s future as Superman and scrapping the Man Of Steel franchise. They moved forward by killing Dwayne Johnson’s future as Black Adam, and the series of permutations and combinations continued till they announced Chapter One: Gods And Monsters with an entirely new roaster. But recent reports now say Gunn was directly involved in scrapping Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3.

If you are unaware, it was just a few weeks before James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the new bosses of DCU, that the drama around Wonder Woman 3 was taking place. Patty Jenkins has walked out of the project due to creative differences and it was later alleged that the franchise has been axed with no confirmation in place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But now if the latest reports are to be believed, the future Wonder Woman 3 wasn’t axed by the old board entirely, but James Gunn had a pivotal part in doing the same. The reason behind this move is even more wilder, and below is everything you need to know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, James Gunn has a very pivotal role to play in killing Wonder Woman 3, starring Gal Gadot. The reason behind the same is said to be its connection with Man Of Steel franchise that marked Henry Cavill’s debut in the DCEU and was about to get a second film. There is no confirmation of this either, but the Internet is certainly not happy with this rumour.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot recently dodged the question about her future in the DCU and Wonder Woman 3 by giving an optimistic reply to it. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Is Getting Married To Clara Chia, Will Be Making An Announcement This Month Amid Rumours Of Singer Dating Lewis Hamilton?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News