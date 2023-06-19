As we tackle June and move towards July, the cinephile in us should be always prepared for one of the biggest Box Office clash in the world cinema and we are of course talking about Oppenheimer, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and Barbie releasing in the same fortnight. The three massive movies are all made at humungous budgets and the fact that they release close to each other has raised a lot of concerns. While Tom Cruise is angry about Christopher Nolan’s period flick released exactly the next week, Margot Robbie is pitched against Cillian Murphy directly.

If you aren’t aware about the release drama that is unfolding as the three movie move forward, Tom Cruise is angry with Oppenheimer as it is set to snatch all the IMAX Screens from Mission: Impossible 7 just in a week of its release. This will lead to Cruise not being able to stay at the IMAX format for long enough. While this, Cruise is also trying to dominate Dolby cinemas.

But while this battle of screens between Mission: Impossible 7 and Oppenheimer gets hotter as Cruise strives harder to make his Magnum Opus get a wider release, the brunt of all that heat is inevitably faced by Margot Robbie’s Barbie, who now has to live off the screens that are left by the two movies that are at battle.

As per a Fandom Wire report, the fact that Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release on July 12, it has a 10-day window until, Oppenheimer releases and snatches away its IMAX Screens for four weeks at least on July 21. This is the same date the witnesses the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Now, Cruise is also eyeing Dolby Cinemas, and that leaves Barbie no option but to be happy with the normal screens.

So, now Margot Robbie starrer Barbie will have to mostly be satisfied with the normal screens and not aspire to have a larger IMAX or Dolby Cinemas screen count. However, Barbie does deserve good screens too, considering it’s a supremely visually charged movie.

The quarrel is undoubtedly going to affect either of the three films in more than one way as audience will have ample of options, and the Box Office might even get divided. Stay tuned to Koimoi to know what happens.

