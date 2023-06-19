There is so much drama in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, good in nature, related to a single project that has become one of the top most anticipated movies across the globe. Yes, we are talking about the Fantastic Four Reboot that is in the making at the studio as they now work on the casting process swiftly. Almost entire possible stars list from the Hollywood has been speculated to have considered in the movie but none have yet confirmed. While so far rumours has that Margot Robbie is leading the race for Sue Storm, the twist in tale brought Vanessa Kirby’s name ahead as the new frontrunner.

If you aren’t aware, Adam Driver has been speculated to be confirmed as Reed Richards in the reboot that brings back the first Marvel family to the MCU timeline. It was then reported that the Barbie star has almost said yes to play Sue Storm opposite him. But last week it was said that it is Kirby who is being eyed to play the part was earlier speculated to be in Margot’s kitty.

Turns out the drama around Fantastic Four Reboot is finally being addressed by a star who is being speculated to be in the contention. Vanessa Kirby, who hears up for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, spoke about her being in the race and do not raise your hopes because she hadn’t let anything spill from her mouth. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Vanessa Kirby, who is right now promoting Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, aka Mission: Impossible 7, was of course, expecting questions about Fantastic Four Reboot rumours when she sat down for a press meet. As per the Comicbook report, she was accompanied by Pom Klementieff, who is no points guessing, MCU’s Mantis. When asked about the Sue Storm rumours, even before Kirby could add, the Guardians Of The Galaxy star quickly said, “Oh, yes! I’ve heard about those rumors.”

But Vanessa Kirby, who if in conversation with Marvel, is ordered not to reveal anything, chose to dodge the question with a simple answer. “It would be an honor,” Kirby said with a straight face. This isn’t a denial or a confirmation. But Pom Klementieff is undoubtedly excited about the possibility. She told Kirby that, “We could work together!”

Fantastic Four Reboot is slated for a May 2, 2025, release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

