Alan Rickman might have always appeared serious in his movies but the actor pulled off a mischievous stunt when he acted in the 1991 movie Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The actor once admitted to making changes in the terrible script of the movie with the help of his friends. Interestingly, Rickman ended up winning a BAFTA award for his seamless performance. Scroll down to read the details.

Alan Rickman, shot to fame with the role of Professor Severus Snape in all eight Harry Potter movies. The award-winning British actor died in 2016 after losing a battle with cancer. Rickman kept the illness to himself until he died.

Circling back to Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Alan Rickman, as per a report in The Independent, confessed to changing the script of the 1991 adventure action movie when he spoke on stage at an event celebrating his career. Rickman in the movie played the role of the malicious Sheriff. Speaking at the event, Rickman told the audience how he made changes in the terrible script with his two friends Ruby Wax and Peter Barnes. The actor spilled the beans that he met Barnes in a branch of Pizza Express and while recalling the incident, Rickman asserted, “I said, ‘Will you have a look at this script because it’s terrible, and I need some good lines.’ So he did, and, you know, with kind of pizza and bacon and egg going all over the script.”

According to Rickman, Barnes then edited a scene where his character would have been running down a corridor, telling him: “You should have a wench in a doorway, and then you should say, ‘You. My room, 10.30,’ and then turn to the other wench and say, ‘You, 10.45’.”

The Die Hard villain then shared that his pal Ruby Wax later added in the scene, “And bring a friend.” The new lines were then secretly added in by the director, Kevin Reynolds.

Alan Rickman continued, “Nobody knew this was happening except him. And I knew it had worked because as I cleared the camera I saw about 80 members of the crew just go [mimicked trying not to laugh].”

