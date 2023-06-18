Daniel Craig is one of the few James Bond actors who swooned the audiences with his portrayal of the British Agent. As the actor played the character for five consecutive movies, he has finally retired from the role. However, in various incidents, the actor confessed to not wanting to play the role at a certain time in his life. Sharing about the same, he even once revealed that he wanted to get out of the franchise ever since he got into it.

After the actor announced that he wouldn’t be coming for future movies of the franchise, the makers have been hunting for a new actor to take on the role. With many A-Listers of Hollywood being rumoured to be associated with the casting, some of the big names were Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Tom Ellis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Richard Madden, and many others. With many names on the list, the producers have yet to announce the final name, and we wonder who will finally take on the role.

Daniel Craig has not always been eager to play the role of James Bond as many times he candidly expressed his frustrations with playing the character. During a conversation with Rolling Stone, he once said, “I’ve been trying to get out of this from the very moment I got into it, but they won’t let me go, and I’ve agreed to do a couple more, but let’s see how this one does”.

The actor was sceptical about the contract he had with the makers of James Bond, and he did care for the business. While revealing why he could not leave the role, Daniel Craig added, “Business is business, and if the s*it goes down, I’ve got a contract that somebody will happily wipe their a*s with”.

With all that, the actor has finally been released from his duties as James Bond with his highly successful last film, No Time to Die. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

