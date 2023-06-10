Henry Cavill is one of the most desired men in the showbiz industry. While the world knows him primarily for playing Superman, he could have been the James Bond. As the actor once auditioned for the role of 007 Agent, he was rejected and was body shamed. However, the role ultimately went to Daniel Craig, but it did motivate the DC actor to get in shape. Read on to find out what actually happened.

As the world is hunting for the next actor to take on the role of James Bond, there was a time when Cavill also auditioned for the part. While Daniel Craig’s era of 007 came to an end, Cavill’s name once again circulated to take on the role. It would not be wrong to say that life came a full circle for the actor as he was once rejected for the role, and the world later started rooting for him to play the British Spy agent.

During a conversation with Men’s Health, the Superman actor recalled his audition process for Casino Royale, which involved walking out of a bathroom with nothing but a towel on. “I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry,’ recalled the actor as he was fat-shamed.

In another interview, the actor revealed that the makers did not want a younger version of the character, and hence he finished at the second place. Some of the other actors who were also in the running to play the role were Sam Worthington and Goran Visnjic, as well as confirmed competition like Outlander’s Sam Heughan, narrowing things down to Daniel Craig.

Presumably, back in 2005, during the audition for the James Bond movies, Henry Cavill would have been around 22 years old at the time, and Daniel Craig was roughly 37 at the time he auditioned for the film. Even the producer said that the ideal age for the character should be around thirty-something.

