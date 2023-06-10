Ryan Reynolds is one of the most outspoken actors in the showbiz industry. His comments often stir controversies, so he once talked about his raunchy scenes with Olivia Wilde. Filming awkward intimate scenes with people behind the camera watching, Ryan struggled alongside his co-star. We wonder how Blake Lively would have reacted to the scenes, but the Deadpool star once detailed the things that went behind the scenes of the raciest sex scenes with Wilde.

Reynolds and Wilde were featured in the 2011 Comedy / Fantasy movie, The Change-Up. The fantasy romantic produced and directed by David Dobkin and written by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore had both the cast as Mitch Planko and Dave Lockwood. The movie had quite steamy scenes, so the Deadpool actor once shared about the scene.

During a conversation on Watch What Happens Live, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were grilled about their scenes in the movie. When the host Host Andy Cohen went right in on Ryan, asking if he wears a “c**k sock” to protect his goods, the actor jokingly said, “At home, always”. He added. “Yeah, I do sometimes.”

Oscar Wilde responded and chimed in, saying, “It’s the polite thing to do”. The Deadpool actor also added, “I do believe you should always wear a c–k sock, even when you’re not n*ked”. Later in the conversation, the actor also revealed that he was only wearing “a dash of baby powder” during his n*de scenes with Sandra Bullock in The Proposal.

With all that, Ryan Reynolds will be seen in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movies as he joins the MCU. The actor will be accompanied by Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who will be taking on his mantle for one last time. As the audiences are pretty hyped up for the movie, let us know what do you think about it?

