Keanu Reeves is widely known for his titular role of John Wick, as he swooned the audiences with his last outing in the franchise’s fourth movie. While his character was shown dead in the movie, there has been speculation about the fifth movie from the franchise. However, the actor once spoke about the Marvel role of Wolverine that he wanted to play. It would have been mind-blowing to see the actor drawing the claws, which Hugh Jackman set down after more than a decade of playing the mutant.

With all that, the John Wick actor was a fan-favourite cast to take on the role after Jackman left the role. As he is reprising his role in Deadpool 3, the chances of Reeves taking on the role of Mutant have been dug into the ground. However, read on ahead as once Keanu shared that he was late to take on the Marvel role.

While it is almost impossible to imagine anybody than Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine, there was a time when Keanu Reeves wanted his role. During a conversation on SiriusXM, the John Wick actor admitted he would have loved to have taken on the role but feels it is now too late. “For me, I always wanted to play Wolverine. It is too late. It was filled really well. I’m all good with it now,” said the actor.

When the John Wick actor expressed his desire to play the role of Wolverine, he was near around 50. However, there were chances that he would not have played the role for a long time. With all that, it is quite debatable how he would have taken on the legacy if he were finalised to play the Marvel character.

As Hugh Jackman will be seen donning his claws for the last time* in the MCU’s Deadpool 3, let us know what do you think about it. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

