The pop culture world has a few dreams matches that everyone wishes to see. Among all, a showdown between Chirs Hemswoth’s Tyler Rake and Keanu Reeves’ John Wick is a showdown that would be a close call. However, Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction 2 director recently explained how his Netflix character could easily defeat Reeves’ titular assassin in a one-on-one fight.

Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction 2 has kept the fandom buzzing as it is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023. Following the success of the first Netflix movie, the sequel will see Hemworth’s mercenary character back from the dead as he will be seen rescuing a new target in Eastern Europe. As the first movie was highly applauded for its action sequences, the director has recently revealed who he thinks would win in a fight between Tyler Rake and John Wick.

Ahead of the Extraction 2 release, director Sam Hargrave was asked in an interview with Collider about a fight between Chris Hemsworth’ Tyler Rake and Keanu Reeves’ John Wick. Unsurprisingly, the director chooses his character as the winner citing his very own reasons to be the deciding factor. “I’m gonna take away John Wick’s bulletproof suit, and I’m gonna give it to Tyler Rake. The dude’s a badass, so there’s no debate,” said the director.

The Extraction director called John Wick a “legend onscreen in his own movies, and yet he’s a legend now as an action icon”. As Tyler Rake will be coming back from the dead in the Netflix sequel, he claims his character would easily win the fight, “we’ve proven that our guy can be killed and brought back from the dead, so you gotta give it to Tyler Rake. A long, hard-fought battle, to be sure, but I think you gotta go with Tyler Rake.”

According to statics, Keanu Reeves’ John Wick has a kill count of around 439 people, which averages 109 per movie. On the other hand, Extraction’s Tyler Rake has a kill count of 183 people during the events of the first Netflix movie. Let us know what do you think about the showdown and who would win the fight.

