Scarlett Johansson and Ewan McGregor are both talented actors in the showbiz industry. As the actress is mostly known for her MCU role as Black Widow, the actor has been a part of the galaxy far, far away (Star Wars movies), as he played the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first three Star Wars episodes. However, both of the talented actors once worked together in Michael Bay’s movie, The Island.

As they both appeared in the movie released in 2005, it was based on a resident of an isolated facility who desperately wants to go to The Island, the last safe haven on Earth. The movie did get a mixed response from the audience. As the movie saw Johansson and McGregor playing a pair of clones trying to escape from a secret facility, she once shared her experience about kissing the Star Wars actor. Read on to find out what she had to say!

On talking about their love scenes in the movie, Scarlett Johansson once said, “I get paid to make out with Ewan McGregor and roll around in bed all day. It’s a hard job, but somebody has to do it.” As reported by Cheat Sheet, the actress added, ‘I’m not [expletive] wearing this bra! This cheap-ass bra! OK? I’m going naked.’ ‘Scarlett, you can’t go naked. The movie has to be PG-13.’”

The Avengers actress’s reasoning was that most women didn’t wear a bra to bed as she added, “Who wakes up wearing a bra? It doesn’t happen.” While filming Michael Bae’s movie, the actress was young, aged nearly 20. The Star Wars actor had words of praise for the young star as he praised Scarlett, saying, “She’s terribly together and wise about the whole thing. She’s quite a tough cookie.”

With all that, Scarlett Johansson and Ewan McGregor have had successful careers and have received critical acclaim for their performances. For the latest news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

