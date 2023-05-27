The cast of Avengers movies has always shared a funny banter whenever they are together. As the MCU’s team was a delight for the big-screen superhero fandom, watching them interact in real life was fun. Among many actors in the movie, Mark Ruffalo, Elizabeth Olsen, and Jeremy Renner once shared their weirdest fear, where the Hulk actor’s fear of dog p**p stood out as the most exceptionally weird.

Ruffalo is one of the unluckiest actors in the MCU, as he is yet to get his own solo movie. Being one of the founding members of the Avengers, Hulk hasn’t got his solo outing in his movie or series. However, there have been rumours of him appearing in a World War Hulk movie in the future, but no official announcement has been made about the same.

Showing the comradery and the team spirit, the Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo, Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner appeared on The Graham Norton Show talking about their phobias. When asked about the weirdest fear, the Hulk actor said, “I have a phobia of being chased around with p**p on a stick.” He later explained that it started when he was a kid and added, ”It was just weird parenting for some reason. Kids thought it was funny to stick a stick and dog p**p and chase each other around, but that scared the crap out of me”

Later during the talk show, comedian Josh Widdicombe was also asked about his fears to which he said, “Well, I was gonna go with flying, but I think I’ll go with”. As he was about to finish, the Hulk actor added, “Girls over 12”.

The actor cracked the joke and walked away as everyone laughed at the incident. He later returned and said, “I don’t know what came over,” to which Widdicombe added, “The last minute of my life, I wouldn’t have predicted that it was Mark Ruffalo. You’re not gonna believe what he said to me, he was bang on the money.”

