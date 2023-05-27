Hulk Hogan “lives by the oath” once set by his wrestling character.

The 69-year-old star was known by his ring name of Terry Gene Bollea during the height of his career but last played a match in 2006 and almost 20 years later admitted that he still lives life by the “mantra” set by his alter ego in the ring for the benefit his health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hulk Hogan told MensHealth: “Before I started wrestling, I played in a rock ‘n’ roll band for 10 years, and that was a pretty rough run too. Trust me, those guys like to party a lot! But even with all the injuries and pain, I can’t imagine my life any other way. I wouldn’t change anything because I loved my WWE career. I loved the character of Hulk and what that did for so many people.

Hulk Hogan added, “And now, it’s helping me. The Hulk Hogan mantra was always “say your prayers, eat your vitamins,” but it was just by rote; that was part of my wrestling character. Now I understand it. I live by that oath now—that dedication to wellness as a whole. And for me, CBD products have played no small role in that. Just the difference that being pain-free and able to sleep through the night can make is incredible.”

The former reality TV star now weighs in at 265lbs – 40lbs less than his weight during his wrestling heyday – and went on to admit that although he is approaching his 70th birthday, he actually feels as if he is 39 both mentally and physically.

Hulk Hogan said: “I didn’t think this kind of transformation was possible at this stage in my life. I’m 69 years old, but I feel like I’m 39. And it’s not just the physical effects—it’s the mindset I have now. I always used to be the “no” guy. “Let’s go to the beach.” No. “Let’s go to a restaurant.” No. “Let’s go to the mall.” No. I just didn’t want to do anything…I was so not at peace with myself that I ended up living like a hermit, and now I’m a completely different person. My kids have moved back to Florida now, and I’m full of energy. I want to go to the beach, take the boat out, hang out with everyone. My whole lifestyle has changed.”

Must Read: Quentin Tarantino Brutally Slams Netflix Movies While Calling Out Ryan Reynolds’ $50 Million Salary/Film: “He’s Making So Much Money, But Those Movies Don’t Exist…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News