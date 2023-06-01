Jennifer Aniston, even at the age of 54 can give other female celebrities a run for their money with her gorgeous looks and her boldness. Jennifer, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, keeps dropping hot pictures of hers and has also openly spoken about n*dity and s*x. It also seems the actress loves to show off her body when chilling at home, as claimed by her former bodyguard. Scroll down to read more.

Jennifer Aniston, who is best known for her sitcom Friends, once stripped down to nothing in a sultry picture of hers. The actress at the time only opted for a red, white and black striped men’s tie to cover her modesty while her other bre*st was covered with the arm of one of the male models.

Speaking of Jennifer Aniston’s habit of staying almost n*ked at her home, her former bodyguard, as per a report in Radar Online, said, “Jen is very free when it comes to showing off her body. When she answers the door in the morning she’s in a mini camisole and underwear.” the former bodyguard continued, “She never covers up. But everyone is used to that. That’s just Jen!” The unidentified bodyguard further stated, “She’s always half-n*ked. When she’s not in her underwear, she’s in a bikini.” He then concluded, “I can name all the moles on her body, that’s how many times I’ve seen her undressed.”

Jennifer Aniston once shared her views on n*dity while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying she loves to stay n*ked and watch TV instead of doing s*x. The actress added that she also loved to do sunbathing and n*ked.

Aniston, on the work front, was recently seen in part two of The Murder Mystery on Netflix with her close friend and comedian Adam Sandler. The movie opened proved to be one of the highest streaming flicks at the time of its release.

