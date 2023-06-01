Taylor Swift is currently in the middle of her Eras Tour, and her loyal fans are taking extreme steps to ensure they don’t miss out on even a single song. A new trend has captured the imagination of Swifties as many have been using adult diapers while attending the singer’s concerts. Scroll down to read more.

Apart from staying busy on the road, Taylor Swift also makes headlines for her relationship with the 1975 frontman Matt Healy. The two have often been spotted on dates. The new couple in town was also papped, cuddling and kissing a few weeks ago in New York.

Speaking of Taylor Swift’s fans, a TikTok user Katherine, who attended the singer’s concert in Houston, Texas, as per a report in The Daily Mail, shared a screenshot of an Amazon listing for a pack of LivDry adult diapers. The fan captioned the post, “The amount of stress and time it took me to get Taylor Swift tickets, I will be getting an adult diaper because I am not missing a minute of it.” Another fan video on the same got viral. A person named Madeline Dolaway shared a TikTok video of her getting ready for Swift’s concert while wearing an adult diaper underneath her dress.

Take a look:

I’m wearing an adult diaper to Taylor Swift’s concert — the rash is worth it

The Swifties are pampering themselves — but it’s not as chic as it sounds. Unwilling to miss even a second of their idol’s highly-acclaimed Eras Tour, diehard Taylor Swift fanatics are voluntarily… pic.twitter.com/mrqCfYVBtc — Dr.LyndaBarnes (@MrsBarnesII) May 31, 2023

A pregnant TikTok user called BasicMeg also shared a video earlier saying she was planning to wear adult diaper pants for practical reasons. She stated, “Like, I have to pee every 30 minutes, I have a bladder infection, and I’ve seen the lines at the concert,” adding, “And I think I should just bring some Depends.”

Social media users were quick to react to this new trend as one user stated, “No one knows I’m wearing a diaper for this.”

Another user wrote, “The chafing is gonna be extreme” and another commented, “If I can hold it on a flight from Ca to HI, I can hold it for a Taylor Swift concert.”

For the unversed, Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour concerts are running more than 3 hours where the Grammy-winning songstress performs whopping 44 songs.

