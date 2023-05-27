Renowned Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino is not afraid of speaking his mind and it definitely stems from the confidence he gains from the amazing movies he makes as they get appreciated. The director, in his recent interview, took a sharp jibe at one of the leading OTT platforms, Netflix, along with actor Ryan Reynolds for his movies coming out on it despite doing multi-million business; keep reading to get all the juicy bits.

Tarantino is said to be bidding goodbye to the world of cinema with his upcoming film tentatively titled The Movie Critic, which will be his tenth feature film as well. He has given some of the cult classic films like Pulp Fiction, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Inglorious Bastards, and many more shared his views on certain films being released on streaming sites instead of theatres.

Speaking to Deadline, Quentin Tarantino shared that he would work with Sony and not any streaming network because, as per him, films released directly on the OTT platform firstly do not offer the movie-going experience and get forgotten by people easily as well. He said, “I’m probably going to be doing the movie with Sony because they’re the last game in town that is just absolutely, utterly committed to the theatrical experience. It’s not about feeding their streaming network. They are committed to theatrical experience. They judge success by asses on seats. And they judge success by the movies entering the zeitgeist, not just making a big expensive movie and then putting it on your streaming platform. No one even knows it’s there.” The senior director didn’t stop at that; he even dragged the example of Ryan Reynolds to further solidify his stand.

Quentin Tarantino added, “I mean, and I’m not picking on anybody, but apparently for Netflix, Ryan Reynolds has made $50 million on this movie and $50 million on that movie and $50 million on the next movie for them. I don’t know what any of those movies are. I’ve never seen them. Have you?… Good for him that he’s making so much money. But those movies don’t exist in the zeitgeist. It’s almost like they don’t even exist.”

Do you agree with Tarantino’s views about movies not existing which come out on streaming platforms? Tell us about your thoughts in the comments, and for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

