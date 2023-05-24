The chaos in Hollywood right now is visible even from afar. The Writers Guild Of America is on strike, and the writers from across the board in the tinsel town have marched to make their voices loud and clear. Several big studios had to halt their productions, and a lot of work has come to a standstill with no writers to rewrite on the sets and even write new projects. Amid all of this, it is today that we hear Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool 3 has gone on floors, and the Netizens certainly aren’t impressed.

Deadpool 3, for the unversed, is one of the most anticipated movies across the globe. It marks the debut of Reynolds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also welcomes Hugh as Wolverine in the Threequel. The movie is said to be more about Logan, as per the reports and there have been many rumors regarding the same.

But now, as they go on floors with Shawn Levy in the director’s chair and no writers on set, it has irked the people on the internet who are reminding Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman about the time they did the same thing in 2009 and ended up making the worst X-Men and Wolverine movie with X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

If you are unaware, before Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds played the part alongside Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The movie was also shot during a writers’ strike, and as per Reynolds, they were clueless because comedy movies go through a lot of rewrites on set, and there was no writer to do so. Now as the threequel to the hit Marvel franchise goes on floors, fans are reminding them the same.

Reacting to the news of Deadpool 3 entering production, a user wrote, “Ryan is a credited writer on it too i’m fairly sure so he can’t improvise on set because it would count as a rewrite and break the strike. So it’s a Deadpool movie without the chance to do something funny on set. Lol. Can’t believe they didn’t delay it”

Another said, “Worst movie of all time coming soon to a screen near you! There’s literally historical precedent for a Wolverine/Deadpool movie filmed during a writer’s strike to suck complete ass, except Reynolds was about 50% less annoying back then and Jackman wasn’t roiding up again at age FIFTY-FOUR.”

Check out the reactions right here:

an mcu deadpool film directed by Shawn Levy during a writer's strike legit sounds like the worst combination of elemens possible, terrifying stuff — big will arnett fan (@WhinerAnnoying) May 22, 2023

Ryan is a credited writer on it too i'm fairly sure so he can't improvise on set because it would count as a rewrite and break the strike So it's a Deadpool movie without the chance to do something funny on set Lol Can't believe they didn't delay it — J · (@ringframe) May 24, 2023

Just a reminder, this is what Deadpool looked like during the last WGA Strike.

If @VancityReynolds wanted to stop production because there’s no writer on set I’m sure he could. #SAG/AFTRA stand with #WGA #wgastrike pic.twitter.com/v5WOtKSDXp — David Ian McKendry (@DavidIMcKendry) May 23, 2023

Didn't another movie start filming with Deadpool in it during a writer's strike? How did that one turn out…… https://t.co/lB2XvoS5pX — Mitch (@big_mitch2016) May 23, 2023

The fact that Deadpool 3 is filming during a writer's strike is a major YIKES! How do you expect to film a comedy with zero on set rewrites? — Crystal Kung Minkoff news and updates (@WStuartross) May 23, 2023

holy shit they’re actually filming DEADPOOL of all things during the writer’s strike? This is gonna go so poorly lmao 😭 https://t.co/hFClkiiG8M — daniel (@slayonetta) May 23, 2023

There's literally historical precedent for a Wolverine/Deadpool movie filmed during a writer's strike to suck complete ass, except Reynolds was about 50% less annoying back then and Jackman wasn't roiding up again at age FIFTY-FOUR — twitching tongues fanclub OFFICIAL 🛠️ (@trashage) May 22, 2023

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 8, 2024. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

