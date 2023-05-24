The latest fast saga, Fast X, is doing well at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, the film carries a huge cost of over $300 million and boasts a superb star cast led by Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa. As the biggie continues to mint money at ticket windows, let’s take a look at how much has been spent on the actors’ salaries.

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, the public response so far has been positive. In the opening weekend itself (extended), the film amassed over $300 million at the worldwide box office. Soon, the mark of $500 million will be crossed and all eyes are set on how far it goes after that.

Coming back to salaries, as per Animated Times’ report, Vin Diesel has made a whopping $20 million for playing his part as Dominic Toretto in Fast X. Jason Momoa, who plays villain Dante Reyes, has taken home an amount of $5 million. Brie Larson has received a surprisingly low amount, as her fee is said to be $1 million. John Cena, who plays Jakob Toretto, has made $2 million from the film.

Jason Statham has reportedly charged a solid amount of $15 million for Fast X. Michelle Rodriguez has taken home $2.5 million for playing Letty. Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris have reportedly charged $1 million and $600,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel recently revealed that spinoffs of the Fast & Furious franchise are already in the works, including a female-led instalment.

“I started developing the female spinoff… in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs,” he said, reports Variety.

