Jennifer Lawrence is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who is not only known for her acting skills but also for her chirpy personality. She never shies away from showing her real self, be it her drunk self, fun self or when she is serious about her craft. When it comes to acting, she is quite dedicated towards her career. With films like Red Sparrow, Passengers, The Hunger Games, and others, she has shown her worth as an actress. However, it’s Jennifer’s wit and sarcasm that mostly get admired by her massive fanbase, apart from her acting skills and oh-so-well fashion statements.

At Cannes 2023, she walked the red carpet in a princess-cut gown but ditched the rules and wore flip-flops as footwear instead of heels. She has always said and done things according to herself. Today, we have brought you a throwback video where JLaw had taken a sarcastic dig at herself while reading out her fans’ tweets in an interview. Keep scrolling to find out!

In this recently going viral old video clip on Instagram after it was shared by ‘thebigboss’, Jennifer can be seen reading out her fans’ tweets. One of them had claimed, “I bet Jennifer Lawrence gives unenthusiastic handj*bs”. And to that, the actress reacted sarcastically, and while taking a hilarious dig at herself, she said, “How do they know?” And cracked into a laugh.

As soon as the video hit the internet, netizens started to comment on the clip. One of them wrote, “They know! They’ll gonna know.”

Another one penned, “Some one bragged I’ll bet.”

One of them lauded Jennifer Lawrence and commented, “She could be a comedian 😆😆”

One of the netizens’ comment can be read as the person laughed about it, “Unenthusiastic handj*bs…😂”

Well, Jennifer Lawrence has always spoken from her mind and has never thought about the outcome. She is that much free-spirited. What do you think?

