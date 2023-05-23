Fast And Furious franchise’s conclusion has begun with the first part of Fast X hitting the theatres. The nostalgia and adrenaline are already running high, and now, there’s another reason to believe that the 2020s will mark the end of an era in Hollywood – an action-filled era, of course. Why? The high-octane trailer of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One came out recently with a reminder that Tom Cruise’s life-threatening adventures as Ethan Hunt are probably coming to an end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning will arrive in two parts and are expected to be the final instalments of the franchise that has been running for more than two decades now. The trailer indicates that the movies have come to a full circle as we can see some old faces – as old as characters from the first part – and new ones. To know more about the trailer’s review, scroll down.

The Old & New Faces

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, who will be risking his life once again for a mission against enemies who want to destroy the world. Ving Rhames will return as Luther Stickell, Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, and Frederick Schmidt as Zola Mitsopolis.

Hayle Atwell will be playing a character called Grace, whose loyalties are unknown. Esai Morales (Ozark) will play the primary villain in the film, along with Pom Klementieff as his right-hand woman. Shea Whigham will be seen as Jasper Briggs, who wants to destroy Ethan and his team.

Interestingly, Henry Czerny will be returning as Eugene Kittridge, the former director of the IMF who was seen in the 1996 Mission: Impossible.

The Trailer Highs

Unlike some of the previous movies, it seems that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning will try something different than unrealistic and over-the-top use of science and technology and focus more on intense action sequences.

Case in point: Tom Cruise jumping off the cliff with a motorbike has clearly become a jaw-dropping moment in the trailer. Also, we did see some underwater blasts that are clearly spiking our expectations.

Keeping the essence of Mission: Impossible movies alive, there is the promise of an abundance of car chases, physical combats and crashes (no one can miss the bridges collapsing and anti-gravity moment in the train).

Will Tom Cruise Make It?

Once again, the trailer shows Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt risking it all for his team and his mission. Indulging with lethal villains and even sword fights! It all brings the million-dollar question in mind – will he make it alive, given it is the last time he will be risking it all?

We cannot wait to see all of it in the movie now that’s releasing on July 12. Till then, we can only vibe on the iconic Mission: Impossible BGM that’s giving us instant nostalgia and an adrenaline rush!

Check Out The Trailer Here

For more such details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “Matty Healy Has Kissed Underage Girls… A 15-Year-Old Friend I Had…” Claims TikTok User, Disgusted Netizens Say “Taylor Swift Will Have Her Snakegate Era Again…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News