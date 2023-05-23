In an unfortunate turn of events, Will Smith gradually became one of the most controversial actors in Hollywood recently. It started when questions about his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith rose. The actress had an extra-marital affair with August Alsina, and allegedly, the actor was more than okay with it. His next controversy happened when he smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022. But let’s not forget that Will was also once one of the most chivalrous and celebrated stars of showbiz.

Rosario Dawson and Will starred together in the film Seven Pounds. Their chemistry was super hot, but there was also an interesting story behind it. The actor was scared of getting intimate with her on-screen, but his co-star comforted him.

Will Smith has often said that he finds getting intimate on-screen the worst part of his job. As per Rosario Dawson’s story, it’s actually true. The duo had to shoot an intense kissing scene in Seven Pounds, but the actor kept procrastinating it. While talking to Access Hollywood’s Shaun Robinson, she said, “Here is the guy who was pushing our kiss to like the end and the end and the end of the schedule. So the point was like, ‘OK, I know I don’t smell bad… I know I brushed my teeth…I did the deodorant!’”

She figured that it was actually Will Smith’s hesitation and added, “You are just nervous. You’re nervous about kissing me. Don’t worry baby, I’ll be gentle.” She added that Jada Pinkett Smith was also involved in the matter and she was on Rosario Dawson’s side. “He wanted Jada to be on set. And she was letting him know, ‘Baby you really need to bring it! Don’t embarrass me.’ So, she was on my side on this one. There was lot’s of tongue. I mean, I got permission from Jada, I got permission from Jada!”

Will also reverted to her story and said, “That’s a lie. All right, that’s a little bit true. I like being respectful… [The scene was] a lot like being in a bed and she is n*ked and you don’t want to accidentally… you know.” In another interview with Collider, he said, “So it’s like, for me, my worst nightmare is for an actress to come on my set and feel like I’m taking this as an opportunity to get a little quickie feel, you know, some legal cheating going on. I just need specifically, women to be comfortable around me.”

Kudos to Will Smith for being so thoughtful.

