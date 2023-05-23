Captain Marvel is probably the last non-controversial movie by MCU. Everything that followed has seen its own share of scandals henceforth. The newest film to jump on the wagon is the upcoming superhero drama, The Marvels. The first trailer of the flick dropped in April and it created quite a stir among the fans – for all the right and wrong reasons. While some were excited to see Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris in leading roles, many were furious to see Mohan Kapur reprise his role as Yusuf Khan.

Now, instead of down the heat, the makers are making their case worse by revamping Iman’s costume. Scroll on to learn more about it.

For the unversed, in Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan, aka Iman Vellani’s mother Muneeba Khan (played by Zenobia Shriff) hand stitched her superhero costume initially without knowing its actual purpose for an event. She made it a point of making it modest and add traditional bits to it. Throughout the series, the costume played an integral role as it defined Kamala’s roots, her own identity and her urge to merge them together. After learning about her daughter’s strength, she gifted her the OG Ms Marvel superhero costume. But, it’s all changed it The Marvels and fans are so not okay with it.

Many netizens have been commenting on Twitter while pointing out the stark difference between the two costumes and a user even called it a ‘war crime.’ Here’s what they’re saying –

Im sorry but suit change is a war crime pic.twitter.com/MhghhTSimE — SPDRMNKYXXIII (@Spdrmnkyxxiii) May 21, 2023

Another user wrote, “de-evolution more like. The newer one looks more homemade than the one her mother made. I’m sure the concept art was great. The execution is bad”

One more user added, “The entire existence of this character is a “war crime”…it’s an embarrassing slap in the face to the original badass character.”

A netizen wrote, “Lol not to be that guy but are they paying her to gain weight ?”

The last one said, “we went from a gorgeous suit hand-made with love by queen muneeba khan to THIS?”

It has to be now seen how and why Kamala came up with this new costume. Is it for a reason or simply the whims of The Marvels’ makers?

