'The Marvels' Bollywood Edition - Deepika Padukone As Captain Marvel, Avneet Kaur As Ms Marvel, Here Are The Divas Who Can Nail These Roles & How!

With a widely watched and the much anticipated teaser-trailer of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Marvels, viewers and fans across globe are eagerly waiting for the film, featuring one of the most eclectic Marvel trios till date! Amongst the three strongest MCU female heroes, played by Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, they are ready to revolutionise the superhero trope in MCU.

But just imagine, if The Marvels would ever get a Bollywood adaptation, who amongst our talented female actors would best fit the bill? Here are some of the popular public speculation on it!

Deepika Padukone as Captain Marvel

Hindi cinema’s unabashed beauty, Deepika Padukone is not only the epitome of grace, but also can captivate with her kickass action and stunts. In one of her events, Deepika Padukone had also expressed interest in becoming a part of the MCU, and said, “I think the world is ready for it to see one of these superheroes, one that originates from India. I believe it will happen soon. I know it will!” And well who knows? Maybe her words might come true!

Avneet Kaur as Ms. Marvel

While Iman Vellani did a spectacular job as Ms. Marvel, and has the world audience talk about her brilliant performance. But if we reimagine the character to be recreated in India, Avneet Kaur would be perfect for the role. The actor is young, dynamic and talented, Avneet Kaur has all the qualities that would make her the perfect choice.

Radhika Apte as Monica Rambeau

Yes, you read it right! Monica’s daring, bold and unapologetic character and Radhika Apte’s stunning screen presence would be a deadly combo. Radhika Apte’s filmography is littered with roles where she’s broken the stereotypes built around her and nailed her character. Her being cast as Monica alongside Deepika and Avneet would be a thrilling watch.

The Marvels hits theatres on November 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Kevin Feige, the film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon in pivotal roles.

