Filmmaker Karan Johar and Kajol are star kids and childhood friends. The two have worked together in blockbuster films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and My Name Is Khan. They share a very special bond with each other.

Much like every relationship, the two went through some major rough patches, but in no time, they got back with each other and share a much stronger BFFship now. We have unearthed an old video where the ‘Salaam Venky’ actress revealed a secret about the filmmaker leaving him all stunned.

Karan Johar and Kajol appeared on an old episode of the chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. During the rapid-fire segment of the show, the host asked the guest, “What has life taught you in one sentence? What have you learnt from life” as the actress and Karan looked at her.

Kajol looks at Karan Johar as she says, “I know what life has taught you, Karan! The bigger, the better.” Karan is seen blushing and acting astonished. He stares at Simi and mouths, “That’s not!” but the host adds, “Size matters, I am telling you!” Kajol claps her hands laughing and says, “Size matters, you bet!”

An angry Karan Johar tells his BFF, “I am not winking, and nor will you,” To which the latter added, “That has got nothing to do with the 12-inch ruler.” Karan then turns to Simi and says, “You can’t, you cannot put this on air.” When Kajol and Simi both insist that size matters, Karan tells the actress, “Life just teaches you serious things, not all these things.”

The DDLJ actress continues to tease him as she says, “Bigger the better, in every arena.” He sternly asks her, “Kajol! What have you learnt? What has life taught you?” He asks Simi if she will put all of it on air, and she responds, “I may, I may not.” Watch the video below:

