Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan said ‘Qubool Hai’ to each other in 2012 in a private and intimate ceremony. Their wedding outfits were the talk of the town as Saif’s parents, Sharmila Tagore and Nawab Pataudi, also wore the same outfit.

Now, a picture on the internet is going viral where the Omkara actor’s grandparents, Nawab Muhammad Iftikhar Ali Khan of Pataudi and Her Highness Sajida Sultan Begum can also be seen wearing the same wedding outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interestingly while Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012, their parents Sharmila Tagore and Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi exchanged vows in 1968 while their parents Iftikhar Ali Khan and Sajida Sultan entered marital bliss in the year 1939.

Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, in an interview with Mid-Day shared about shooting for Saif and Kareena’s wedding. “They wanted me to do that one portrait because that outfit is the same outfit that Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore had worn and Sharmila ji’s mother-in-law and Mansoor Ali Khan’s father had worn. So it’s the third generation wearing the same outfit and that pose also we recreated.”, he said.

The Instagram handle of auqafeshahi, Chief Custodian, Royal Endowment Trust, Bhopal also tweeted a picture of Saif Ali Khan’s grandparents’ wedding a few months ago. Calling it a Royal Wedding, the account thanked its followers for sending the picture across.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi once shared a picture of her parent’s wedding and later photos from Saif and Kareena’s wedding in the same outfit. You can take a look at the pictures below and indeed, all three couples look royal and grand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @auqafeshahi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ playing Lankesh against Prabhas who plays Lord Ram. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has started shooting for her next film ‘The Crew’. The actress will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ and Hansal Mehta’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ which will be loosely based on Kate Winslet’s role from ‘Mare In EastTown’.

For more such stories stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Slams Aamir Khan For Allegedly Charging 200 Crores Per Film & Blames Him For Laal Singh Chaddha Failure: “You Called Our Country Intolerant…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News