Salman Khan is aggressively promoting his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is slated to release on Eid. The film will star many actors, including Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Pooja Hegde, among others. The film was already created a lot of hype. Sana, who rose to popularity after Bigg Boss 13, is all set to begin her Bollywood journey, however, she not being able to move on from Siddharth Shukla keeps making the headlines. Recently, the entire star cast graced the Kapil Sharma Show and during the conversation, Salman Khan bashed Sidnaaz fans for not letting her move on; this didn’t go well with the netizens. Scroll below to read reactions!

Salman is known for launching new talents. He always remained quite supportive of Shehnaaz Gill. Notably, Sana and Bigg Boss 13 winner late Siddharth Shukla were madly in love with each other, however, destiny had different plans for them. After the sudden demise of Sidharth in 2021, Sana was completely broken, but it seems she is trying to move on, however, Salman feels the sidnaaz fans are not letting her do that. He schooled the Sidnaaz fans on Kapil’s show and left the fans furious.

A video from the show was posted on Twitter by a fan, where Salman Khan can be seen advising Shehnaaz Gill to move on, and he also bashed the Sidnaaz fans for not letting her do so. He said, “Sidharth ka dehant ho gya bahut time pehle, phir pure social media par inko Sidnaaz Sidnaaz, karke ab woh duniya mai nhi raha, woh khud jahan par bhi hoga, yahi chahega ki iski zindagi mai koi aaye, shaadi ho jaaye, bache ho jaaye. Yeh social media wale hai sidnaaz sidnaaz karke, kya zindagi bhar kuwari rahegi kya?”

Shehnaaz Gill, who was also present there, didn’t say anything and was listening to Salman Khan. However, his statement got mixed reactions from the netizens.

One of the users wrote, “But bhai khud move on nhi kar paa rahe hai.”

“Look who is talking, khud kyun shaadi nhi ki. Let her live by her choice.”

“Sana feel very sad uska face dekho jaise sidharth ke liye koi bolta hai who nervous ho jaati hai.”

“Salman phir tum khud ki kuware ho?”

On the other hand, many supported Salman Khan for speaking out the truth.

One wrote, “Omgg he spoke the truth like a pro.”

“It was needed. Thank you, Salman for speaking about it.”

“Sahi toh kaha usne, kuch logo ko mirchi lagi kyunki sach hamesha kadwa hota hai.”

Check out the video below:

The way Salman protecting Shehnaaz here 🥹❤️ MY HEART 😭🫶 Also her face here….even she’s hurt from seeing these things every where 😣💔 #SalmanKhan • #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/NqCLAvaJ0R — k. (@karishmaokay) April 16, 2023

For the unversed, it was reported that Shehnaaz Gill is dating Raghav Juyal, however, there is no official confirmation on the same. Meanwhile, you let us know what are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s statement?

