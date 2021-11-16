Raghav Juyal has come a long way after impressing everyone with his slow motion in Dance India Dance. The dancer is known for his no filter behaviour and impeccable comic timing. A clip from Dance Deewane 3 is going viral where the host can be seen introducing an Assamese contestant using the words like ‘momo’, ‘chowmein’ and ‘gibberish Chinese.’ The ABCD actor has been facing backlash over insensitive monologue, even Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned him.

When the episode was first aired judges Madhuri Dixit, Remo D’Souza, Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia along with other contestants can be seen laughing at his joke. However, it didn’t go well with the netizens.

The undated clip from Dance Deewane 3 triggered a massive backlash towards Raghav Juyal as he can be seen introducing Gunjan Sinha in gibberish Chinese. Shedding some light about the same, the dancer took to his social media and cleared his stance saying, “It’s unfair and not good for my mental health to see this short clip without the right context. When this contestant came to the show, she announced that she had a talent for speaking Chinese. My performance was based on that.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a statement about Raghav Juyal’s monologue and wrote, “It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condem it unequivocally.”

Reacting to the clip many social media users started trolling the host, a user wrote, “It’s 2021, but the #racist Indians still practicing “Chinese” “momo” “ching chong” #racism as a comic element on their national television with their #bollywood celebs applauding it. The racist host @TheRaghav_Juyal introducing Gunjan Sinha from Assam in a show on @ColorsTV,” while another wrote, “This is unacceptable.How can they can do racism openly on TV Shows and get away with it,” a third user wrote, “How do such nincompoops like Raghav become a host and calling an Indian Chinese.”

That's such a shame. @TheRaghav_Juyal is such a nice guy in real life.. Just have a look at his IG. Has done humanitarian work for the past 2+ years after getting fame from dance shows and movies in Uttarakhand.

People of Assam is not Chinese, yet such shows always do racism comments.

Along with Raghav Juyal, Dance Deewane 3 judges, Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh, Tushar Kalia and guest judge Remo D’Souza also faced backlash for giving importance to his joke. Let us know your opinion about the same, in the comments below.

