Advertisement

India’s Olympic gold medalist and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will now be seen as a special guest in the upcoming episode of the reality show Dance+ 6. Neeraj has now opened about his feeling for Shakti Mohan, Read on!

The new promo of the reality showed Neeraj dancing to the song Ishq Tera Tadpave and even ‘proposing’ to show’s captain Shakti, igniting a fairly silly response from host and dancer Raghav Juyal.

Advertisement

Raghav then pretends to be heartbroken, as he tells Neeraj Chopra, “Bhai aapne galat jagah javelin phenka hai (Brother, you have thrown your javelin in the wrong place).”

Meanwhile, another part of the teaser show Neeraj dancing to Ishq Tera Tadpave as well as other songs with the contestants of Dance+ 6 and Raghav and we can say Neeraj has some crazy dance skills!

Check out the video below:

The spectators will also see a special performance which is dedicated to Neeraj Chopra, super-judge Remo D’Souza tells him, “Ek gold hai jisse jevar bante hai, lekin iss gold se India ka tevar banta hai (There is gold which you can turn into jewellery, and then there is your gold medal, because of which India holds its head up high).”

Reno Dsouza also took to his Instagram to share a clip with Neeraj from the sets of Dance+ 6 and inscribed, “With the #goldenboy of #india @neeraj____chopra so proud of you man, and it’s nice to have you with us @disneyplushotstar #danceplus6.”

Check out the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Well, this isn’t the first time that Neeraj Chopra has showcased his hidden talent. Ahead, when he was on KBC13, he was asked to recite Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Zanjeer dialogue (Tere baap ka ghar nahi), and he said it with utter perfection!

For more such news follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Arshi Khan Gets Naughty Talking About Bigg Boss 15: “Would Have Had Fun With Salman Khan In The Jungle”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube