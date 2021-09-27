Advertisement

This upcoming weekend we will see veteran actor Randhir Kapoor and his elder daughter Karisma Kapoor gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. While we will see the father-daughter duo spilling beans on Kapoor Khandaan, Kiku Sharda takes a dig at his colleague Krushna Abhishek and it has a Govinda’s ‘Raja Babu’ connect to it. Scroll below to watch the promo.

Kapoor Khandaan is one of the most prominent families of Hindi cinema and has produced given us some incredibly talented actors including Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor to name a few.

The promo starts with Kapil Sharma asking Randhir Kapoor about his song ‘Shaadi Ka Iraada’ opposite his off-screen wife, Babita and said, “Yeh story ki demand thi ki aapke andar se nikli thi yeh demand (Was this included in the script or was it your own demand that you expressed)?”

Replying to Kapil Sharma, Randhir Kapoor promptly said, “Meri demand pehle bani hui thi isliye maine ki (I already wanted to marry her, that is why I was a part of such a song).”

The comedian then asked the veteran actor if his father Raj Kapoor was comfortable shooting romantic scenes in front of him or would ask him to leave the room giving him some excuse. Replying to the same, Randhir said it was all ‘acting’.

The actor said, “Aise maine 1,500 romantic scene kiye hai. Kaiyon ke saath main really karna chahta tha (That way, I have done 1,500 romantic scenes. I really wanted to do it with some),” listening to his answer his daughter Karisma Kapoor turned red-face and everyone else was left in splits. He further added, “Aur kaiyon ke saath kabhi nahi karna chahta tha (And there were some with whom I never wanted to do it).”

Then Krushna Abhishek as Dharmendra and Kiku Sharda as Sunny Deol makes an entry on the show. And talking to Karisma, Krushna said, “Main aapka bhi bahut bada fan hoon, kal hi main apki ‘Raja Babu’ dekh raha tha…” Interrupting him, Kiku said, “Inhone toh ‘Raja Babu’ dekhi lekin jo ‘Raja Babu’ hain…woh aajkal inhe nahi dekhte hain,” and everyone bursts into laughter.

Karisma’s co-star in Raja Babu was none other than Govinda who happens to be Krushna Abhishek’s uncle but the two haven’t been on talking terms since 2016. Recently, when his Chi Chi mama appeared on the show, he refused to be a part of it.

Take a look at The Kapil Sharma Show promo here:

