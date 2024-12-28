Lakshya starrer Kill might have been released in the theatres in July, but people are still talking about it. It has garnered much praise not only in India but internationally as well. It has emerged as one of the best films of the year worldwide. Several media outlets are calling it one of the best action films of the year. Scroll below for the deets.

Lakshya made his film debut with this Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt directorial, and it will always be a memorable one for him. The film received international acclaim and will be remade in Hollywood, a proud achievement for Indian films. The film’s efficient and exceptional cast comprised Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan. It premiered at TIFF 2023, and in July, the film opened in theatres.

Kill was produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, and it is a proud moment for the production houses. Lakshya’s film is still getting a lot of attention globally, and several foreign media houses have named it one of the best films of the year. It has come up in international year-end lists of media outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter, Screen Rant, and Collider.

KILL-ing it worldwide: 2024 had the ride of mayhem – #KILL reign supreme, across India & the globe!🔥 pic.twitter.com/i27pqqT58b — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) December 28, 2024

Dharma Movies posted the screenshots on their IG Stories and X handle. Kill was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. In July, ahead of its theatrical release in North America, Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment announced the official remake of the movie. Lakshya joined Ram Charan and other eminent personalities at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, aka IFFM.

What’s next for Lakshya?

The Kill star is undoubtedly the debutant of the year after his mind-blowing performance. On the professional front, Lakshya will appear in Aryan Khan’s directorial Stardom and Dharma’s next project, Chand Mera Dil, opposite Ananya Panday.

