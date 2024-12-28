Sridevi remains one of the most iconic celebrities in the Indian film industry. She ruled the hearts of the fans in both North and South India. The mother of actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi was married to Boney Kapoor. Their love story is one of Bollywood’s most iconic tales. However, the story of the two stars getting together was far from smooth. In a candid revelation, Boney Kapoor shared how his initial proposal to Sridevi was met with an unexpected response.

When Boney Kapoor told his feelings to Sridevi, he didn’t get the same excitement in return. Even more, Sridevi refused to talk to Boney for several months, and it took them a few years to get back on terms. However, the situation improved, and the two eventually married each other in 1996.

It took years for Boney Kapoor to convince Sridevi before they finally got married

Boney Kapoor shared the story of his proposal in a recent interview with ABP Live. At the time, Sridevi was at the peak of her career, celebrated as one of the most sought-after actresses in the Indian film industry. A successful producer, Boney was already married when he fell for her. So when he went and shared his feelings with Sridevi, the actress was shocked and didn’t know how to respond to a married man coming up to her. Kapoor shared the conversation in the interview.

“It took me four-five-six years to convince her. When I proposed, she didn’t speak to me for six months. She said, ‘You’re married with two kids; how can you talk to me like this?’ But I said what was in my heart, and fortune favored me.” Boney Kapoor also revealed how he shared these feelings with Mona Shourie, his first wife.

“It’s always better to be honest to your partner; similarly, you also have to be honest to your children. I am my children’s friend, I am my children’s mother, I am my children’s father,” Boney revealed. Eventually, Boney and Sridevi married in 1996 and had two daughters. Unfortunately, Sridevi passed away in 2018 in Dubai.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood News!

Must Read: When Aamir Khan Silenced Debate On Male Actors Getting Paid More In Front Of Kareena Kapoor & Rani Mukerji: “I Bring Back That Money & More”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News